CM Suvendu Adhikari Says 'Only Sanatan Dharma Followers Can Touch Durga Idols' During Kolkata Immersion | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that those who follow Sanatan Dharma can only touch the idols of Goddess Durga during the immersion process.

On Wednesday morning, Adhikari, along with Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand and Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey, visited Babughat to review the security during the immersion process.

Security arrangements for Durga immersion

Speaking with the media, Adhikari said that he had asked the CP to keep the identification of those who will be involved in carrying the idols into the Hooghly River.

VIDEO | Kolkata: “Only those following Sanatan dharma should touch idols”, says West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) during inspection of ghats in Kolkata ahead of Maa Durga idol immersion.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/sPcHCLVSCe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

“This is a festival but this is mainly a religious programme. Police, disaster management authorities, KMC are kept to see that no untoward incidents happen during the immersion. The water of the river will be cleaned after immersion ends on October 24. Nearly 200 country boats were expected to carry spectators during the immersion process. BSF has been asked to assist with the arrangements at Taki, which is the Indo-Bangladesh border,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Adhikari claims support of 275 MLAs

Later, while visiting the houses of those who had died during a stampede in Chor Bagan puja pandal, Adhikari mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has the support of 275 out of 294 MLAs in the state Assembly.

“Let there be a floor test in the assembly tomorrow, our numbers would reach 275. 4 legislators elected on Trinamool Congress (TMC) tickets are ready to support us,” added Adhikari.

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Adhikari targets Left Front and TMC

Slamming the Left Front and TMC governments, Adhikari said that BJP didn’t come to power through campaigning on social media or talk shows and also that people have voted to bring a ‘Sanatani’ government.