CM Suvendu Adhikari Participates In Rath Yatra Events Across West Bengal | X - ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had taken part in multiple Rath Yatras programmes of Lord Jagannath.

At the beginning, Adhikari took part in the chariot rituals of Kolkata’s ISKCON temple and Albert Road and pulled the rope of the chariot.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says, "Jai Jagannath. Paying my respects to the holy land of Odisha, offering my prayers to Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and remembering Srila Prabhupada, I extend my greetings on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Today, Rath Yatra is… pic.twitter.com/S9aBSvgAso — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

The Chief Minister was also seen joining the monks in singing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

From Kolkata, Adhikari visited the centuries-old Mahaprabhu Temple at Tamluk in East Midnapore district and was seen playing ‘khol’ (instrument used in singing devotional songs) while inaugurating the Rath Yatra.

“My visit to Rath Yatra has no political connection and I have been coming to this Mahaprabhu Temple for the last 10 years. I am Sanatani, a son of Bharat Mata, a disciple of Radha-Madhav, and I consider myself a servant of Lord Jagannath. I will visit Mayapur for a day within these nine days and will participate in ‘kirtan’,” said Adhikari, also mentioning that the mid-day meal for the school students will be prepared by ISKCON.

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From Tamluk, Adhikari went to Mecheda in East Midnapore to inaugurate another Rath Yatra.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who used to attend ISKCON’s Rath Yatra every year before building the Jagannath temple at Digha mentioned that he had performed the puja at her residence.