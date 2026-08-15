CM Suvendu Adhikari Calls For ‘Viksit Bengal’ On Independence Day, Links Vision With Viksit Bharat | X / IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday during his first Independence Day address had urged everyone to work together for developing Bengal.

CM Refers To PM Modi’s Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047

While speaking at the occasion Adhikari had referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

“Our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 won’t be possible without ‘Viksit Bengal’. We should all unite for developing the state and we should make Bengal advanced. Modiji has made a roadmap to restore the state’s lost glory,” said Adhikari.

West Bengal Government’s Vision Aligned With Centre’s Development Roadmap

The West Bengal Chief Minister made it clear that the state government’s vision is in line with the Central government’s vision.

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“West Bengal was one of the finest places of nationalism with several brave revolutionaries of the freedom struggle. It is our political and social responsibility to keep alive the memory of the sacrifices made by these great personalities in nation-building and in laying the foundation of this state including Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Matangini Hazra, Pritilata Waddedar, Binoy Badal Dinesh and many others,” further added Adhikari.

Apart from celebrating Independence Day, Adhikari also conferred the prestigious ‘Chief Minister’s Medal’ on 14 distinguished IPS officers of the state police.