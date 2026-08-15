Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Domestic Dispute, Probe Underway | File Pic

A domestic dispute between a Bengaluru couple on Wednesday night ended in tragedy, with both the husband and wife found dead at their residence the following morning.

The deceased were identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, who worked as a software engineer. According to preliminary information, an argument between the couple reportedly escalated into physical violence.

Sumant allegedly assaulted Padmavathi and subsequently suffocated her using a pillow. He is said to have realised that she was no longer breathing when he attempted to revive her.

Panicking over the incident, Sumant allegedly contacted his mother and informed her about what had occurred. He later sent her a message. After reading it, his mother alerted the landlord and asked him to check on the couple.

When the residence was opened, Sumant was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside the house.

The Rajagopal Nagar Police were subsequently alerted and arrived at the scene. A case has been registered, and investigators are examining the circumstances leading to both deaths.

Police are yet to determine the exact cause of Padmavathi's death and establish the complete sequence of events that unfolded inside the residence.