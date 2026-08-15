 Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Domestic Dispute, Probe Underway
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Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Domestic Dispute, Probe Underway

A Bengaluru couple, civil engineer Sumant Jain and software engineer Padmavathi, were found dead at their home after a reported domestic dispute. Police suspect Sumant assaulted and suffocated his wife before allegedly dying by suicide. His mother alerted the landlord after receiving his message. Rajagopal Nagar Police are investigating the deaths and sequence of events.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Domestic Dispute, Probe Underway
Bengaluru Couple Found Dead After Domestic Dispute, Probe Underway | File Pic

A domestic dispute between a Bengaluru couple on Wednesday night ended in tragedy, with both the husband and wife found dead at their residence the following morning.

The deceased were identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, who worked as a software engineer. According to preliminary information, an argument between the couple reportedly escalated into physical violence.

Sumant allegedly assaulted Padmavathi and subsequently suffocated her using a pillow. He is said to have realised that she was no longer breathing when he attempted to revive her.

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Panicking over the incident, Sumant allegedly contacted his mother and informed her about what had occurred. He later sent her a message. After reading it, his mother alerted the landlord and asked him to check on the couple.

When the residence was opened, Sumant was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside the house.

The Rajagopal Nagar Police were subsequently alerted and arrived at the scene. A case has been registered, and investigators are examining the circumstances leading to both deaths.

Police are yet to determine the exact cause of Padmavathi's death and establish the complete sequence of events that unfolded inside the residence.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

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