Tear Gas, Water Cannons Used On Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Protesters In Chandigarh; Punjab Bandh Called On August 21 |

Chandigarh Police on Saturday fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades during a march towards Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's residence, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.

The protesters included supporters of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which has been campaigning for the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the 1995 assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The confrontation underlined how the long-running issue of Sikh prisoners continues to remain a flashpoint in Punjab.

Barricades Breached, Drone Used

Some protesters attempted to remove barricades and barbed wire, while others tried to pull down the barricades with a tractor as they sought to proceed towards the Punjab Governor's residence at Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesters as the situation turned tense. Tear gas shells were also dropped on the protesters using a drone.

Punjab Bandh Call For August 21

Amid the protest, the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha called for a Punjab Bandh on August 21 to press for the release of Sikh prisoners and urged people to support the shutdown. The bandh call signals that the agitation is set to extend beyond Saturday's confrontation in Chandigarh.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann was detained by Chandigarh Police when he and two others tried to reach the Punjab Governor's residence. Mann, who was seen with bandages on his head, reached a barricade and sat down before police took him away in a vehicle, PTI reports.

Chandigarh-Mohali Borders Sealed

Police had put in place tight security at the Chandigarh-Mohali borders to prevent protesters from reaching Lok Bhavan. Multi-layer barricades topped with barbed wire were erected, while anti-riot vehicles and a heavy police force, including Rapid Action Force personnel, were deployed.

All border points between Chandigarh and Mohali were sealed, while tipper trucks were stationed at several locations as part of the security arrangements.

Director General of Police Sagar Preet Hooda, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur supervised the security arrangements.

Kaur was seen appealing to the protesters to maintain peace, but they remained adamant about proceeding towards the Punjab Governor's residence.

Hawara Had Appealed For Peace

In a video that surfaced on Friday, Hawara, who is lodged in a Delhi jail, appealed to the Sikh community, particularly the youth, to ensure that the march organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha was conducted peacefully.

SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa also sought the release of Sikh prisoners. "Keeping in mind the sentiments of the entire 'Qaum', Sikh prisoners should be released," Dhindsa said. "Today's gathering reflects the sentiments of people," he added.

SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh also pressed for their release.

"Are Sikhs not residents of this country? Is Punjab not part of India? If you consider Punjab part of India, and if you also consider the Constitution is equal for all, then Sikhs should also be given equal rights," he said.

Morcha Vows To Continue Campaign

Later, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leaders told reporters that police had used tear gas shells and water cannons on protesters when they reached the barricades.

"We will continue to fight our battle for releasing Bandi Singhs in a peaceful manner," one of the morcha leaders said.

The leaders also demanded that Hawara be granted parole to meet his ailing mother.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had called for the march towards the Punjab Governor's residence to seek the release of "Bandi Singhs", or Sikh prisoners. The morcha claims that several Sikh prisoners remain incarcerated in different jails despite completing their sentences.

Who Are The 'Bandi Singhs'?

Besides Hawara, the morcha has been demanding the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

Rajoana is a convict in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, while Bhullar is serving a sentence in connection with the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The term "Bandi Singhs" refers to Sikh prisoners convicted for their involvement in militancy during the Punjab insurgency of the 1990s.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying siege along Sector 52-53 in Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since Jan 7, 2023, as part of its campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Several Sikh bodies and political outfits, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), SAD (Punar Surjit) and Nihang organisations, have extended support to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.