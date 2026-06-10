CM Suvendu Adhikari Accepts Odisha CM's Request To Remove 'Dham' Word From Digha Jagannath Temple Name

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had accepted his Odisha’s counterpart’s request of removing the word ‘Dham’ from Jagannath temple Digha.

Adhikari had addressed a press conference along with Puri Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra who had visited the state secretariat Nabanna with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Maji’s request letter.

“I am accepting the request letter of Majhi and the puja and other rituals will be maintained in the temple but I will soon send the order to the temple authorities in two days to drop the word ‘dham’ which the previous state government had forcibly incorporated,” said Adhikari.

Notably, in his letter, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had said that the ‘dham’ word connected with the Digha Jagannath temple has hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath devotees and sparked concerns among scholars and socio-cultural organisations.

“The nomenclature carries immense spiritual, historical and cultural significance and occupies a unique place in the faith and consciousness of countless devotees,” mentioned Majhi.

Puri MP Sambit Patra said that ‘Jagannath Dham’ is exclusively associated with Jagannath temple of Puri.

ISKCON Kolkata president Radharaman Das had welcomed the decision of the state government of changing the name of ‘Digha Jagannath Dham’ to ‘Digha Jagannath Mandir’.