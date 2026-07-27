CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Highlights Uttarakhand's 27 GI-Tagged Products, Guru Ravidas' Message Of Social Harmony

Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the Pratibha Samman Ceremony in Roorkee, highlighting Uttarakhand’s heritage and social values. | X - ukcmo

Roorkee, July 27: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the 'Pratibha Samman Ceremony' organised by Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan at the Government Secondary School in Roorkee, Haridwar district.

GI Tags For Local Products

In a post on X, CM Dhami emphasised that the Uttarakhand government has worked to give national and global recognition to the state's rich cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts, and local products.

"In this regard, 27 products from the state have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Along with establishing the unique identity of these products, local producers, farmers, artisans, and people associated with handicrafts are gaining access to new markets, better prices, and greater employment opportunities," he said.

हमारी सरकार ने उत्तराखंड की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत, पारंपरिक हस्तशिल्प और स्थानीय उत्पादों को राष्ट्रीय एवं वैश्विक पहचान दिलाने का कार्य किया है।



इसी क्रम में राज्य के 27 उत्पादों को जियोग्राफिकल इंडिकेशन (GI) टैग प्राप्त हुआ है। इससे इन उत्पादों की विशिष्ट पहचान स्थापित… pic.twitter.com/33lwniruBf — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 27, 2026

Earlier on July 25, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the state-level workshop of the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj at a local hotel on Tyagi Road in Dehradun.

Guru Ravidas' Teachings Highlighted

Paying tribute to the revered saint, the Chief Minister said that Guru Ravidas' teachings and ideals remain timeless and highly relevant for society.

The Chief Minister said that the life of Sant Ravidas symbolises India's rich cultural tradition that has guided society towards equality, humanity, social justice, and harmony. Through his teachings and exemplary life, he inspired people to rise above social evils such as untouchability, discrimination, and caste-based inequality.

He emphasised that Guru Ravidas believed a person's identity should be defined not by caste but by character, actions, and values.

Message Of Social Harmony

Dhami said Guru Ravidas advocated simple devotion, free from rituals and pretence, with a pure heart as the foundation of life. Referring to his famous message, "Man Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga" ("If the mind is pure, the Ganges flows even in a bowl"), the Chief Minister said the saint's teachings continue to inspire inner purity and social harmony.

He added that Guru Ravidas envisioned an egalitarian society where every individual is treated with dignity, discrimination has no place, and no one goes hungry. His concept of Begampura, a society free from sorrow and inequality, continues to serve as a guiding ideal.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is translating Guru Ravidas' ideals of social harmony and Antyodaya into action.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)