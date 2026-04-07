CM Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi For Silence On Pakistan's Threat To Strike Kolkata, Demands His Resignation

Left To Right: WB CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over Pakistan’s threat to strike Kolkata.

Question to Modi

Demanding resignation of Modi, Mamata at her election campaign in Nadia questioned why did Modi didn’t take this issue up in his election campaign in Bengal.

“Pakistan talks of attacking Bengal, you do not utter a word. You should resign. PM attacks Bengal ahead of the elections. Just like threat against the country cannot be tolerated, threat against its state will also not be tolerated,” said Mamata.

Pakistan's threat context

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned this after Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif warned that if there is any event of ‘future misadventure’ by India then Islamabad will take a strike on Kolkata.

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Meanwhile, Mamata also alleged that the unrest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata was created by alleged paid goons of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There were hardly any BJP supporters from Bhabanipur in the rally. I have heard people from Midnapore were brought to the rally in exchange of Rs.500. In my constituency names of 40000 voters are deleted but I am not worried as I will win,” added Mamata.

Incidentally, on April 4, Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a suspension order to police officers for failing to maintain the law and order situation during Shah’s rally and nomination filling of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.