Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi: 'Liquor policy just excuse, wants to stop good work in Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed media personnel in capital and stressed that day-to-day functioning of the Delhi government would not be impacted after the arrests of two of his key ministers- Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain.

"By arresting our ministers in false cases, they want to stop the work of Delhi. I want to assure the people of Delhi that the works of Delhi will not stop at all," Kejriwal asserted.

"The Prime Minister has arrested both Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia — who gave the wonderful Healthcare Model and Education Model. Both have brought laurels to the country all over the world. The Prime Minister put such ministers in jail," Kejriwal said.

"Liquor policy is just an excuse. The Prime Minister wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi. It is no coincidence that both our health and education ministers were arrested," the Delhi CM said.

"We will not let the work stop. We don't have shortage of talent. Arrest you, we will replace him with a better minister," he went on to add.

"If Manish-Satyendar join BJP, will they not be released?" Kejriwal asked.

"The aim is not corruption, it is to stop work, which PM Modi cannot do," he went on to add.

"I talked to thousands of people, there is a lot of anger in the public. People are asking what are they doing? Ever since we have won in Punjab, they have not been able to digest it. BJP people, AAP is a storm. It is not going to stop," Kejriwal declared.