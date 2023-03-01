e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKejriwal hits out at PM Modi: 'Liquor policy just excuse, wants to stop good work in Delhi'

Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi: 'Liquor policy just excuse, wants to stop good work in Delhi'

"By arresting our ministers in false cases, they want to stop the work of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed media personnel in capital and stressed that day-to-day functioning of the Delhi government would not be impacted after the arrests of two of his key ministers- Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain.

"By arresting our ministers in false cases, they want to stop the work of Delhi. I want to assure the people of Delhi that the works of Delhi will not stop at all," Kejriwal asserted.

"The Prime Minister has arrested both Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia — who gave the wonderful Healthcare Model and Education Model. Both have brought laurels to the country all over the world. The Prime Minister put such ministers in jail," Kejriwal said.

"Liquor policy is just an excuse. The Prime Minister wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi. It is no coincidence that both our health and education ministers were arrested," the Delhi CM said.

"We will not let the work stop. We don't have shortage of talent. Arrest you, we will replace him with a better minister," he went on to add.

"If Manish-Satyendar join BJP, will they not be released?" Kejriwal asked.

"The aim is not corruption, it is to stop work, which PM Modi cannot do," he went on to add.

"I talked to thousands of people, there is a lot of anger in the public. People are asking what are they doing? Ever since we have won in Punjab, they have not been able to digest it. BJP people, AAP is a storm. It is not going to stop," Kejriwal declared.

Read Also
Delhi Liquor Policy case: Arrested Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from state...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heat wave 2023: Drinking tea and high-protein food can have bad effects; here are other dos and...

Heat wave 2023: Drinking tea and high-protein food can have bad effects; here are other dos and...

Yogi vs Mafia: Atiq Ahmad's Advocate claims house bulldozed in UP's Lucknow belongs to journalist;...

Yogi vs Mafia: Atiq Ahmad's Advocate claims house bulldozed in UP's Lucknow belongs to journalist;...

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi: 'Liquor policy just excuse, wants to stop good work in Delhi'

Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi: 'Liquor policy just excuse, wants to stop good work in Delhi'

Sarojini Naidu Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about India's nightingale

Sarojini Naidu Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about India's nightingale