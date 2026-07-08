CM Hemant Soren Unveils AI-Led Vision To Transform Jharkhand Into Knowledge Economy

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren |

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that Jharkhand should move beyond being known solely for its mineral wealth and instead establish itself as a knowledge-driven economy and unveiled vision for AI-led growth in the state.

Soren made the comment while inaugurating the two-day National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts, academicians and representatives from leading global technology companies to chart the state's roadmap for information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance and emerging technologies.

Addressing the gathering, Soren emphasised that the need to transform the state from being resource-driven to research-driven and from extraction-led growth to innovation-led development. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to accelerating Jharkhand's industrial and technological transformation, stating that India's industrial progress cannot be complete without the development of Jharkhand. He underlined the importance of building an inclusive, knowledge-based economy by promoting research, innovation and sustainable development alongside the state's natural resources.

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The first day of the consultation focused on information technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance and future technologies under the state's Vision 2050 initiative.

Representatives from leading technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and IBM, along with industry bodies and policy experts, shared recommendations on strengthening Jharkhand's digital ecosystem, attracting IT investments and preparing the state for future technological advancements.

During the event, the state government unveiled concept papers on the proposed Jharkhand AI Policy, Jharkhand Investment Promotion Policy, Jharkhand Tourism Policy, Jharkhand Textile Policy, JIADA Regulations and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy. Stakeholders were invited to provide suggestions to make these policies more effective, industry-friendly and investment-oriented.

A Business-to-Government (B2G) dialogue was also organised, providing a platform for government officials and industry representatives to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration in IT, AI, digital governance and other advanced technology sectors.

Soren said stakeholder consultations would play a crucial role in shaping policies that encourage investment, create employment opportunities and ensure inclusive and sustainable development as the state prepares for future technologies.

Soren noted that the country was living through a period of rapid transformation driven by technology, adding that technological advancements had become an integral part of nearly every sector, including education, healthcare, governance, media, and digital content creation.

He emphasised Jharkhand is also experiencing this shift, adding that the state is embracing technological progress to enhance governance, improve public services, and keep pace with the changing times.