FBI Names Punjab SHO In Alleged ₹3.3 Crore Extortion Case, Seeks Extradition From India | VIDEO

The FBI has named a Punjab Police SHO in an alleged extortion conspiracy and said it will seek his extradition | X

Chandigarh, July 8, 2026: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accused Punjab Police Station House Officer (SHO) Gurinderjit Singh Nagra of attempting to extort $400,000 (around Rs 3.3 crore) from an Indian-origin family living in the United States by threatening to implicate its members in a false murder case in Punjab.

The allegations surfaced during the announcement of ‘Operation Hard Ball’, a multinational crackdown on India-based transnational organised crime syndicates, under which US authorities unsealed three federal indictments against 37 suspects.

US authorities claim an “Indian police chief demanded $400,000 from a family in Los Angeles and threatened to frame false murder charges against their family if they didn't pay. America will seek his extradition from India”.



This is likely reference to Gurinderjit Singh Nagra,… pic.twitter.com/ST1JoyJ1yr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 8, 2026

FBI Alleges Extortion Conspiracy

Addressing a press conference in Los Angeles, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli alleged that the Punjab Police officer was part of an extortion conspiracy linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria criminal syndicate.

"He extorted a family here in the US for $400,000. He was going to charge their family in India for murder. I think he did actually file murder charges against the family in India until the victim actually agreed to pay money. We have charged him and we will extradite him to the US," Essayli said.

According to the seven-count federal indictment titled United States v. Bhagwanpuria, et al., the Bhagwanpuria syndicate cultivated links with corrupt law enforcement officials in India and used them to target perceived rivals and victims through fabricated criminal cases and extortion.

The indictment alleges that in April 2026, Gurlal Singh, an alleged member of the Bhagwanpuria syndicate based in Stockton, California, threatened a victim in the United States before passing the victim's details to a "corrupt law enforcement officer" in Punjab.

US prosecutors alleged that the officer subsequently implicated the victim, the victim's father, and sister in a murder case registered in Punjab in connection with the January 2026 killing of a person identified in court documents only as "B.S." The fabricated case was allegedly used to extort the victim and the victim's father. During the press conference, federal officials identified the officer as Gurinderjit Singh Nagra.

Murder Case Cited In Indictment

According to the indictment, the alleged conspiracy stretched from Stockton, California, to Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, with a real murder case allegedly being used to extort money from a US-based Indian-origin family.

The indictment alleges that in April 2026, Gurlal Singh, a 22-year-old Indian national living illegally in Stockton and allegedly linked to the Bhagwanpuria gang, shared details of a California-based target, identified in court documents, with Nagra.

The extortion plot was allegedly built around the murder of Balvinder Singh, owner of Satkartaar Hardware Shop in Miani village under Tanda.

On January 15, 2026, three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the shop, killing Balvinder Singh and injuring Lakhwinder Singh.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Tanda Police Station under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

A day later, according to the indictment, gangsters Jashal Chambal and Gurlal Rudiana claimed responsibility for the killing through a social media post uploaded from Rudiana's account.

According to the indictment, on April 13, 2026, Nagra contacted the father of the intended target, identified in court documents as Victim 3, and allegedly threatened to implicate the entire family, including Victim 2 and Victim 4, in Balvinder Singh's murder.

Three days later, on April 16, he allegedly demanded $400,000 (around Rs 3.3 crore), warning that if the payment was not made, all three family members would be formally named as suspects in the murder case.

Punjab Police Initiates Inquiry

Federal prosecutors alleged that the syndicate relied on corrupt public officials and law enforcement personnel in India to initiate false criminal proceedings against targeted individuals, thereby facilitating extortion and intimidation.

The US Justice Department has charged the accused with racketeering conspiracy, attempted extortion, narcotics trafficking, and firearms offences. The indictment remains an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Following the FBI's disclosure, Punjab Police removed Nagra from his post as SHO of Tanda Police Station and attached him to the Police Lines pending further inquiry. The force has also initiated a departmental inquiry.

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Deputy Inspector General Naveen Singla of Jalandhar Range said the inquiry had been shifted out of Hoshiarpur to ensure an impartial investigation.

Punjab Police said it had not received any official communication from the FBI regarding the case and had no information on why the agency had taken an interest in the Miani murder case.

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