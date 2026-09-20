CM Chandrababu Naidu Takes Part In ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ Drive At RK Beach |

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ programme at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, September 19, 2026, highlighting the importance of cleanliness and public participation in keeping the state’s coastal areas clean.

The programme was held as part of efforts to promote sanitation, environmental awareness and responsible waste management among citizens. During the event, Naidu took part in cleanliness activities at the popular beach, along with officials, volunteers and other participants.

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CM Naidu Participated In Cleanliness Drive

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister participated in a cleanliness drive under the ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ campaign at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on September 19, 2026. Wielding a cleaning tool, the Chief Minister joined sanitation workers, local volunteers and scuba divers to inspect and remove plastic waste and debris along the coastline.

Interacted With Sanitation Workers

During the cleanliness drive, CM Naidu interacted with sanitation workers, fishermen and other participants involved in the initiative. He also observed the cleaning activities being carried out along the coastline and spoke to those working on the ground.

RK Beach is one of Visakhapatnam’s prominent public spaces and attracts residents and tourists throughout the year. Maintaining cleanliness along the coastline is particularly important as waste, especially plastic and other non-biodegradable materials, can affect the coastal environment and marine ecosystems.

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Initiative focuses on improving cleanliness

The ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ initiative focuses on improving cleanliness and sanitation while encouraging people to take greater responsibility for their surroundings. Such programmes also aim to strengthen community participation in maintaining public spaces.

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Naidu also virtually inaugurated the pilot site of the Ocean Plastic Recovery Centre at Pedda Jalaripeta. During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected a demonstration of a modern sewerage robot introduced by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for cleaning manholes and sewage drains.