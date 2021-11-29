CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Covid healthcare worker's house who died of coronavirus, gives Rs 1 crore financial aid to family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the house of a Covid healthcare worker and met the family of the worker who lost her life due to the deadly coronavirus.

To help the family with financial aid, the chief minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to her kin and assured any help that is needed.

According to Kejriwal, the government has given Rs 1 crore in compensation to 18 such families of corona warriors who lost their lives due to Covid-19.

While speaking to media persons, Kejriwal tweeted, "Sunita Ji was a sanitation worker at East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore to her kin and assured any help needed. We have given Rs one crore to 18 such corona warriors."

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 percent, according to the data shared by the health department today.

