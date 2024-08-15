'CM Arvind Kejriwal Is A Modern-Day Freedom Fighter,' Says Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and paid tribute to all those who made sacrifices to attain freedom for the country and the soldiers for protecting the borders. He further called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "modern-day freedom fighter".

"Happy 78th Independence Day. So many sacrifices and efforts were made to attain this freedom. Salute to those who made sacrifices, salute to all those who protect the border," said the Delhi Transport Minister.

भारत को आज़ाद कराने में लाखों-करोड़ों सेनानियों ने अपने प्राण गंवाये। आज आज़ादी के 78वें वर्ष पर मैं सभी स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों को दिल से नमन करता हूं।



इसके साथ ही आज़ादी के बाद देश की सीमाओं पर अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर देश की रक्षा करने वाले जवानों को सलाम करता हूं।

"My feelings are connected to this day in two ways. So many of our brave sons risked their lives to get us freedom. But the mind is saddened that today the democratically elected CM is behind bars and I have to be present in his place. Arvind Kejriwal is a modern freedom fighter," he said.

Transport Minister Hails Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Hailing Kejriwal he said that the CM tried to free the people from poverty and illiteracy. Adding to that he said, "He accepted going to jail as punishment for something he did not do but did not accept bowing down in front of those who violated democracy. Did we get independence so that an elected CM would be put in jail?"

The Delhi Transport Minister stated that anti-national forces have tried to stop Arvind Kejriwal but the Constitution is so strong that no one could stop him. Adding to that he said, "Manish Sisodia, the father of the modern education revolution, was also put in jail. We hope Arvind Kejriwal will come out soon and hoist the national flag next time."

AAP Attacks Centre Over Tricolour Not Being Hoisted At Delhi CM's Residence

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Admi Party launched a veiled attack on the Centre after the tricolour was not hoisted at the CM's residence.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted, "Today, the National Flag was not hoisted at the CM's residence. It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected Chief Minister in jail, but how can it contain the patriotism of the heart..."

आज CM आवास पर तिरंगा नहीं फहराया गया। बहुत अफ़सोस रहा। यह तानाशाही एक चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री को जेल में रख सकती है, लेकिन दिल में देशप्रेम को कैसे रोक पाएगी…

The attack came after Delhi LG VK Saxena hoisted the national flag at his official residence on Independence Day.

Notably, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On June 26, 2024, the AAP Chief was arrested by CBI while he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.