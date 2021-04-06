CM Arvind Kejriwal directs PWD to complete projects of redesigning 7 road stretches, 540 km of identified road

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with senior cabinet minister Satyendra Jain and PWD officials on the status of the ongoing project of redesigning and streetscaping of 7 road stretches and 540 km of identified roads of Delhi along the lines of European cities. Work has started on the 35kms identified in different localities of Delhi and will be fully completed by the end of this year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials to expedite the process and remove all obstacles being faced in its completion, to ensure that the October 2021 target is met. Later in the day, CM also visited the Sriniwaspuri Ring Road and inspected the pilot project of redevelopment of the road.

Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the progress of all the roads under the project that are being developed on the lines of European cities, one by one during the review meeting. First, the Chief Minister reviewed the redesign work of those roads that are being beautified under the pilot project. PWD officials said that the work of redesign these roads is progressing rapidly.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline, i.e., by 2023. The PWD should ensure the removal of all obstacles, the project needs to be completed in two years. The tender process and other formalities should be completed as soon as possible for rapid completion of the project."

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the project and said that the redevelopment work of these roads should be completed within the time limit, on a priority basis. He instructed them to complete the tender process so that work can be completed within the stipulated time. The officials assured the Chief Minister that the tender process would be completed in the next one to two months and work would begin by the middle of this year. Officials also assured that the work of redesigning and developing the roads is expected to be completed by 2023. On this, the Chief Minister said that with a time limit fixed for the completion of the project, it should be completed within it.

At the same time, under the pilot project, considerable progress has been made on the 35km stretch. Redevelopment of about 5.5 km long road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed. Redevelopment of about 6 km of road from Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station is ongoing. Work is also underway on a road of about 5.2 km from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road in Pritampura's West Enclave area. Similarly, the work of beautification of 3.1 km long road from Shivdaspuri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar t-Point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is underway. The redevelopment work area is to be completed by the end of this year.