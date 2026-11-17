CM Adhikari Attends Hanuman Chalisa Recitation, Launches Sharp Attack On TMC & CPI(M) | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday attended a mass Hanuman Chalisa recitation at Netaji Indoor Stadium and urged Gen Z to stand against ‘anti-Sanatanis’.

Around 12,000 people assembled to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five lakh times.

Adhikari Urges Youth To Respond

Speaking on the occasion and welcoming the young participants, the West Bengal Chief Minister slammed former Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments for allegedly opposing Hindu practices.

VIDEO | West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attends Hanuman Chalisa recitation event in Kolkata.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Eh61ZNcdlg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

“This is not our government but it is your government. Remember that. With the participation of the young generation, I can see the future leaders who will lead towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047. Those who failed to win elections, abused Sanatan dharma and opposed the Ram temple, ‘Gita’ recitation and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ were now attempting to create disturbances in the country and the youth should respond to them directly,” said Adhikari.

Criticism Of Previous Governments

Slamming the Left Front regime, Adhikari stated that chants like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ and ‘Hare Krishna’ were not welcomed during the 34-year rule of CPI (M).

“In the TMC regime, in 2025, due to the instruction of the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police had taken Goddess Kali idol in a prison van and this year on the day of Mahalaya, she was in a prison van in Delhi. Such is the power of Sanatan Dharma,” further mentioned Adhikari.

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Mass Bhagavad Gita Recitation Announced

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced that there will be ‘Bhagavad Gita’ by 10 lakh people at Brigade Parade Ground on December 29, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with others, will likely be present.