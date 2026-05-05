Closed For Years, Asansol Durga Temple Reopens After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal; Video Shows Devotees Celebrating

A Durga temple in West Bengal’s Asansol, which had remained largely shut for years amid local tensions, reopened its doors to devotees this week, triggering both religious celebrations and political reactions in the region.

Managed by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust, the temple located in Bastin Bazar had been accessible only during major festivals such as Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja, despite legal permissions allowing broader access.

A Long-Awaited Opening For Devotees

Visuals circulating online showed devotees thronging the temple premises, offering prayers and ringing bells as the gates reopened. For many locals, the development marked the end of prolonged restrictions that had limited regular worship.

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Residents expressed relief at being able to access the temple year-round, calling it a restoration of religious normalcy after years of uncertainty.

Political Linkages Surface After BJP’s Victory

The reopening comes close on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong electoral performance in the region, particularly in Paschim Bardhaman district, where it swept all nine Assembly seats.

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The party also secured a decisive win in the Asansol Dakshin constituency, with BJP leader Agnimitra Paul winning by a margin of 40,839 votes.

BJP leaders and local party workers have linked the temple’s reopening to the electoral shift, describing it as a reflection of the “people’s mandate.”

Local Voices And Claims

Nilu Chakraborty, a member of the BJP’s local mandir committee, said the Hindu community in the area feels “relieved and happy” with the development.

He attributed the reopening to a change in governance and community support for the BJP, alleging that earlier restrictions had curtailed regular religious practices.

Symbolism Beyond Religion

The temple reopening has also taken on symbolic significance, with many viewing it as an indicator of changing political dynamics in the state.

In a major electoral upset, the BJP unseated the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 206 out of 293 seats in the Assembly elections comfortably crossing the majority mark and ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure in power.

For supporters, the reopening is being framed as an early sign of policy and administrative changes under the new regime.

A Shift On The Ground

While political narratives continue to shape interpretations of the event, for many devotees on the ground, the moment remains deeply personal defined less by electoral outcomes and more by renewed access to a place of faith.