Clashes erupt over installation of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Telangana, Section 144 imposed in Nizamabad area

Section 144 was imposed in the Bodhan town of Nizamabad district of Telangana after members of two political groups clashed over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amid the issue, native BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri has said that there were plans to put up a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Ambedkar Square in Bodhan town, which borders Maharashtra.

Alleging that AIMIM and TRS are not letting the work be done the BJP MP said that the AIMIM and TRS workers opposed the statue’s installation and threatened the BJP workers against installation. Matters took a violent turn with the AIMIM and TRS supporters pitted against BJP and Shiv Sena activists, he said.

"The same crooked mindset..Demolish ours--Accomplish theirs! MIM and TRS goons trying to thwart the unveiling of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and destroy the statue set up at Bodhan Ambedkar Chowrasta accepted by a municipal resolution," tweeted Dharmapuri.

"Now, the ruling party TRS’ counsellor openly threatening to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town, if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!" he further said posting a video on Twitter.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed to prevent further escalation of tension in the area. The police are trying to solve the matter by talking to both the groups involved in the brawl.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:41 PM IST