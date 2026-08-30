CJP Threatens Sit-In At Delhi Police Headquarters Over Pending Student Demands

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke |

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a fresh protest at Delhi’s India Gate on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil promises made to students following an earlier agitation.

In a post on X on Sunday, August 30, the party said three of its four demands were still pending, including compensation for the families of students, withdrawal of FIRs and assurance of no further action against students, and an apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.

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“The government cannot keep getting away with unfulfilled promises every time,” the party said, announcing the India Gate protest.

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijit Deepke said the September 5 agitation would be bigger than the party’s previous protest at Jantar Mantar. The party has also announced plans to march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters.

In an interview with senior journalist Ajit Anjum, Deepke said the CJP could stage an indefinite sit-in outside the police headquarters until FIRs registered against students were withdrawn. He alleged that the government had failed to honour its commitment despite nearly a month having passed.

Deepke also accused the government of misleading students seeking their rights, adding that the large-scale protest reflected growing dissatisfaction with the country’s education system.