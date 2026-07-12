CJP Protest Enters Day 23 As Sonam Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates | X - @NEWSPOPFFF

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated further on Sunday as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 15th day, with doctors reporting a further drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities also entered its 23rd day. The organisation claimed Wangchuk's blood pressure had fallen to 104/66 mm Hg.

The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

Leaders to visit protest site; lecture on unemployment planned

The CJP said several political leaders and public intellectuals were scheduled to visit the protest site on Sunday in support of the agitation.

Former Kerala Ministers K K Shylaja, K N Balagopal and P Rajeev are expected to interact with the protesters, while Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj is slated to address the gathering.

The day's programme will conclude with a public lecture by economist Jayati Ghosh on "The Economics of Unemployment", focusing on the employment crisis and its impact on young people, the CJP said.

Meanwhile, members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), Neha, Manish, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen, continued their separate indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

Wangchuk urges citizens to join July 20 march

On Saturday, Wangchuk urged people not to look for heroes in others, saying he was "just an ordinary citizen", not a "modern Gandhi" or a hero.

"Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he had said in a video posted on X.

He also appealed to people to participate in the proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

"Citizens should come together to urge MPs to address issues related to alleged examination irregularities."

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination irregularities. The organisation has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.