CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Mamata Banerjee Among Leaders Detained; Over 40,000 Security Personnel Deployed | VIDEO

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee and several Opposition leaders were reportedly detained as more than 40,000 security personnel were deployed across Delhi ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest | AI Generated File Image

Delhi, October 10, 2026: Several leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Opposition politicians, activists and journalists faced detention on Saturday, October 10, as police stepped up security ahead of a major protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Among those detained were CJP founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The detentions came as more than 40,000 police and security personnel were deployed across the national capital to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Don't Miss This Masterpiece.☠️🚨 Abhijeet Dipke: "NSA, UAPA Jo lgana hai lga lo" Co-passenger : "Desh ke bahar jao desh ke bahar"😂 Abhijeet Dipke: (Silently walking away) Co-passenger : "Kachra Saaf, Swach Bharat abhiyan" 😭😂🔥 Abhijeet Dipke: (speechless after the reality check and didn't even turn back) Bro literally said "Kachra saaf abhiyan, swach Bharat abhiyan" when Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav das. Public support, CJP ?😂 — Courageous (@CourageousRo) October 10, 2026

#BREAKING Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been detained Dipke has released a video showing police personnel entering an aircraft moments after it landed in Delhi and escorting him out Dhruv Rathee has also reportedly been detained from his Gurugram residence. — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 10, 2026

CJP Leaders Detained Inside Plane At Delhi Airport

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside their aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi airport. The three were among the key organisers expected to participate in the demonstration against the Chief Election Commissioner.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained in Gurugram ahead of the protest, while several other political leaders faced similar action at different locations. The widespread detentions raised questions about the restrictions imposed on those attempting to join the demonstration.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee taken away in a police van Her party leaders had staged a dharna at a bus stand in Delhi’s South Avenue after being detained by Delhi Police https://t.co/54do04D4YV — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 10, 2026

Mamata, Vijayan Among Opposition Leaders Detained

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), in Kerala said in a post on X that several senior party leaders were detained after arriving at Jantar Mantar. Those named included MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan, KK Shailaja, John Brittas, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also detained on Saturday afternoon. Before her detention, Banerjee staged a dharna on the road near the South Avenue bus stand. The action against leaders from different political parties showed how widely the police restrictions affected those seeking to participate in the protest.

Full List Of Political Leaders And Activists Detained

According to the information available, the following political leaders and activists were among those detained on Saturday:

Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka Ratna Singh MA Baby Pinarayi Vijayan MV Govindan Master A Vijayaraghavan KK Shailaja John Brittas KN Balagopal Brinda Karat PK Sreemathi Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, detained in Mumbai Manish Sisodia, detained in Chandigarh Mamata Banerjee Arvind Kejriwal Gopal Rai

The detentions were not limited to Delhi. Tushar Gandhi was detained in Mumbai, while Manish Sisodia was detained in Chandigarh. These developments indicated that police action connected to the protest extended beyond the national capital.

Journalists Also Report Detentions

Several journalists also claimed that they were detained amid the restrictions surrounding the protest. Those named included Ayush Tiwari of Scroll, Ashwine Kumar Singh and Astha Savyasachi of Newslaundry, and Rahul Charas and Hritik Joshi of Navbharat Times.

Charas and Joshi were reportedly detained briefly. The claims involving journalists added to concerns over access to the protest site, particularly as police had also restricted media personnel from entering Jantar Mantar.

Yogendra Yadav Raises Alarm Over Vehicle Following Him

Political activist Yogendra Yadav shared a video on X claiming that an unmarked car was following him and others as they travelled towards the protest venue. He expressed concern that they could be detained or abducted at any moment.

“We fear that at any moment we too could be detained or abducted, so I’m making this video so that you can know what’s happening with us. One thing is clear, we may be detained, arrested, or whatever they wish, but this struggle will not stop,” Yadav said in the video.

Student Leader Detained Near Safdarjung Airport

All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was also detained near Safdarjung airport as police intensified action against those attempting to participate in the demonstration.

Her detention added to the growing list of political activists, student representatives and other participants stopped ahead of the protest. The scale of the police action highlighted the tension surrounding the planned gathering against alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Over 40,000 Security Personnel Deployed Across Delhi

More than 40,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were deployed across the capital in anticipation of a large gathering. The security arrangements were aimed at preventing protesters from converging on Jantar Mantar, the intended venue of the CJP demonstration.

Jantar Mantar was sealed off, with even media personnel denied access. Police barricaded connecting roads and stationed security forces at key locations. Loudspeakers at three major entry and exit points broadcast warnings in Hindi and English against gatherings, processions, road blockades and other prohibited activities under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Heavy Security Puts Protest Restrictions In Focus

The CJP had called the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. However, the extensive security arrangements and detentions meant that several prominent participants were stopped before reaching the demonstration site.

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The developments have brought the balance between maintaining public order and allowing peaceful political protests into focus. With senior politicians, activists, student leaders and journalists affected by the restrictions, the police response has become a major part of the story surrounding the planned demonstration.

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