CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Two More Days Of Judicial Custody

PTI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on Monday remanded to judicial custody for two more days after being produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station, PTI reported, citing officials.

The development comes amid allegations by the CJP that proceedings in the bail matter were being deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two leaders.

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Leaders detained over Jantar Mantar entry

Das and Ranka were initially sent to five days of judicial custody on October 13 after allegedly violating restrictions to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. They were taken into custody after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to access the premises.

Advocate Dharamvir told ANI that their bail applications were rejected on Monday and the matter would be taken up again the following day. He also alleged that despite the submission of fresh surety bonds, officials raised objections over a mismatch.

CJP questions handling of proceedings

CJP's head of legal affairs, Ratna Singh, criticised the proceedings, questioning the manner in which the case was being handled.

Describing the proceedings before the SEM court as a "circus", Singh called for an inquiry into the matter and urged authorities to examine how the process was affecting the liberty of the two leaders.

The party has questioned the handling of the proceedings, while the matter is expected to come up again on Tuesday.