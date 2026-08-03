CJI Surya Kant Forms Committee To Review Supreme Court Case Sequencing Amid Bar Concerns | FPJ

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said a committee has been constituted to examine concerns over the sequencing of cases listed for hearing in the Supreme Court, following repeated complaints from members of the Bar about last-minute changes to the daily cause list.

According to Live Law, the issue was raised before the Bench by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who highlighted the practical difficulties lawyers face when the order of hearings is altered shortly before court proceedings begin.

Gaurav Bhatia Flags Difficulties Faced By Lawyers

Bhatia said there was broad consensus among advocates that the existing system creates uncertainty and disrupts effective representation. He pointed out that the hearing sequence is sometimes released only around 10:30 a.m., leaving lawyers scrambling between courtrooms after discovering that their matters have been reordered.

While acknowledging that administrative measures may be introduced in the institution's interest, Bhatia submitted that such unpredictability makes it difficult for advocates to plan their appearances and adequately represent their clients, Live Law reported.

CJI Says Full Court Discussed Matter

Responding to the concerns, CJI Surya Kant said the issue had already been deliberated during a Full Court meeting of Supreme Court judges. He informed the Bench that a committee has since been constituted to examine the matter and that its recommendations would be considered once submitted.

Why The Existing System Has Drawn Criticism

At present, different Supreme Court benches often determine their own hearing sequence, which may not necessarily follow the numerical order of cases published in the cause list. In several instances, benches choose to hear fresh admission matters first, even if they appear towards the end of the supplementary list, with the revised sequence announced only on the morning of the hearing.

According to Live Law, this practice has drawn criticism from lawyers, who say it creates uncertainty and complicates scheduling, particularly for advocates appearing before multiple benches.

SCBA Earlier Sought Greater Transparency

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has previously raised similar concerns at a public event, urging the court either to discontinue the current sequencing practice or publish the final hearing sequence along with the supplementary cause list to provide greater clarity to litigants and lawyers.

The move to constitute a committee is seen as part of the Supreme Court's broader administrative efforts under CJI Surya Kant to improve transparency, predictability and efficiency in the listing and hearing of cases. The committee's recommendations are now awaited.