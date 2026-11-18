CJI Surya Kant | PTI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday, November 18, announced that the Supreme Court will set up a Permanent Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The announcement came during a meeting with United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Heba Hagrass at the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice also directed the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee to form panels of young lawyers and sign language interpreters to assist advocates with disabilities during court proceedings. Lawyers with disabilities and representatives of civil society organisations also attended the meeting, Live Law reports.

Focus On Equal Rights And Better Implementation

During the meeting, the Chief Justice said protecting the rights of persons with disabilities is a constitutional obligation and that equality is one of the fundamental principles of the Constitution. He stressed that laws and policies must not remain limited to paper and that gaps in their implementation must be identified so that persons with disabilities can exercise their rights in everyday life.

Referring to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, he acknowledged the steps taken by the Government of India and the judiciary over the past decade. However, his emphasis on implementation highlighted an important concern: legal protections can make a meaningful difference only when people can access the rights and benefits available to them.

Courts Can Step In When Authorities Delay Action

The Chief Justice highlighted the role of courts in addressing administrative delays that prevent persons with disabilities from receiving benefits under welfare schemes and existing laws. He said courts can issue writs of continuing mandamus to direct public authorities to fulfil their legal duties and monitor their compliance until the required action is completed.

He also pointed to the importance of public interest litigation in helping persons with disabilities enforce their rights. Referring to Article 142 of the Constitution, he noted that the provision gives the Supreme Court the power to do complete justice in any case or matter pending before it.

Push For Greater Representation In Judiciary

The Chief Justice also discussed measures taken within the judiciary to improve opportunities for persons with disabilities. These include reservation in judicial and higher judicial services and relaxation of qualifying marks for eligible candidates with disabilities.

He appreciated the efforts of the judiciary and civil society organisations in advancing disability rights. He particularly thanked young lawyers with disabilities for bringing important issues before courts and helping draw wider public attention to the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Judiciary And States Must Work Together

The Chief Justice stressed the need for the judiciary and State Governments to work together to address disability-related concerns, especially considering the heavy workload of courts. His remarks underlined the importance of coordination between different authorities to ensure that legal protections lead to practical improvements.

He also encouraged the UN Special Rapporteur and other UN officials present at the meeting to share India’s experience in advancing disability rights with other countries. He called on courts across different jurisdictions to exchange effective practices that could help strengthen the protection of these rights.

Civil Society Groups Join Discussions

Officials from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in India attended the meeting. Representatives of Saksham Trust, iProbono, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, the Politics and Disability Forum and Mission Accessibility were also present.

Indian Sign Language interpreters and support persons facilitated the discussions to ensure accessibility for all participants. The meeting brought together the judiciary, international officials, lawyers with disabilities and civil society representatives, with the proposed permanent committee emerging as a significant step towards strengthening disability rights within the judicial system.

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