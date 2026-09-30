CISF Jawan Firing In Kathua: How A Dispute Over Toddler At Worksite Escalated Into Shooting That Claimed 4 Lives

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable opened fire at a hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, killing four of his colleagues following a dispute over his family bringing their toddler to the workplace, an official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at the Sewa-III hydroelectric power project in Mashka village of Basohli, close to the Himachal Pradesh border. Head Constable Avdesh Kumar Singh allegedly fired 18 rounds from his service-issued AK-47, fatally injuring four CISF personnel.

The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar.

Singh and his wife, Head Constable Pooja Devi, were both deployed at the same project but worked in separate shifts. Investigators said tensions had developed over the couple repeatedly bringing their young child to the project premises while handing over childcare responsibilities between shifts.

"The couple worked in different shifts at the same site. When one parent reported for duty, they brought the toddler along to hand him over to the spouse returning home. The couple was asked not to bring the child to the project site," an officer said.

Officials said the disagreement had reportedly continued for several days. Devi would allegedly bring the child with her while reporting for Quarter Guard duty when Singh was working his shift. However, the unit administration had reportedly instructed her not to enter or remain in the Quarter Guard area with the child.

The situation escalated on the day of the shooting after another instance of the child being brought to the site.

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"Even today, one of them had brought the child to the site to hand over to the spouse, and someone complained about it to the Company Commander. This led to an altercation," the officer added.

The complaint was brought to the attention of Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, which allegedly angered Singh.

He subsequently went to the Operations Section office near the project’s main gate, where the four personnel were present, and opened fire.

Other CISF personnel later restrained Singh and took him into custody. The CISF said he had 150 rounds of ammunition with him at the time, while his service weapon was also recovered and seized.

The four injured personnel were rushed to an NHPC hospital in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh for treatment. However, all four later succumbed to their injuries.