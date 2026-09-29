 CISF Jawan Opens Fire On Colleagues In J&K’s Kathua, 4 Killed
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CISF Jawan Opens Fire On Colleagues In J&K’s Kathua, 4 Killed

A 2009-batch CISF Head Constable opened fire on colleagues after a verbal argument at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project in J&K’s Kathua around 7 pm. Four personnel, including an officer, were killed. The accused was handed over to police, while CISF is setting up an internal inquiry.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
CISF Jawan Opens Fire On Colleagues In J&K’s Kathua, 4 Killed
CISF Jawan Opens Fire On Colleagues In J&K’s Kathua, 4 Killed | File Pic (Representational Image)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel opened fire on his colleagues following a verbal argument over an issue at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project in Basohli, Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The incident took place at around 7 pm. Four CISF personnel, including an officer, were killed in the firing.

The accused, a 2009-batch Head Constable of the CISF, has been handed over to the police and arrested in connection with the incident. The force is also setting up an internal inquiry into the incident.

Further details regarding the firing and the circumstances leading to the argument are awaited.

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