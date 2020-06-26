CISCE cancels pending exams slated for July; says ICSE and ISC students may get option to write exams later

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent restrictions, students across India had been thrown into a state of confusion over their pending exams. On Friday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released a press release to clarify on the same.

CISCE has announced that in light of the Supreme Court's verdict, all remaining papers for the ICSE and ISC exams for 2020 that had been scheduled to be held between July 1 and July 14 have been cancelled.

"Results of all candidates appearing in the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on or before 15th July 2020," the notice adds.

The organisation, in a press release signed by CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon said that the results for the remaining papers would be declared "as per methodology decided and adopted by CISCE".

The Council however has left something of a window for those who might still want to give their pending exams. Without going into any specifics, CISCE said, "If the situation is deemed conducive, in the near future, CISCE may give an option to candidates to write any or all of the remaining papers of the ICSE / ISC Year 2020 Examinations at a later date whereby the marks so obtained by the candidate in that written examination(s) shall be considered as their final marks".

As per the Council, the details regarding the methodology used would be made available on their website -- www.cisce.org -- in a week's time.