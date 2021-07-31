CISCE board results 2021: Register for improvement examination if you're dissatisfied with your score; visit https://www.cisce.org/

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced that students that are not satisfied with their results may register for the improvement exam.

The registration for the improvement exam has been extended from August 1 to August 4, 2021, for both ICSE and ISC Boards.

"The candidates who are not satisfied with the ICSE and ISC result 2021 exam may get themselves registered for improvement examination. Last date for registration extended from 1st August to 4th August 2021", an order issued by CISCE said.

As CISCE schools have awarded marks to the students based on an alternate assessment policy, several concerns abound regarding the rechecking of assigned marks.

The results of the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class XII Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations were announced online on Saturday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The pass percentage for Class X ICSE stood at 99.98 per cent while, the pass percentage for Class XII ISC stood at 99.76 per cent for the academic year 2020-2021. According to the council, girls outshined boys by 0.2 percent margin in ISC class 12 results.