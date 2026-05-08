CID-Led SIT Probes Contract Killing Angle In Fatal Ambush Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Chandranath Rath | file pic

Kolkata: A high-level SIT has been mobilized to solve the shooting of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader who defeated Mamata Bannerjee and could be West Bnegal’s next CM. The team is spearheaded by the Inspector General of the CID and bolstered by specialists from the Special Task Force (STF) and the Intelligence Branch.

The investigation into the Wednesday night ambush near Doltala, Madhyamgram, has progressed rapidly with forensic teams confirming that the shooters were likely professional contract killers who fired three precision rounds through the passenger-side window of Rath’s black Scorpio at approximately 10:30 PM, leaving him dead on arrival at the hospital while the assailants escaped on four motorcycles under the cover of darkness. The driver, Buddhadeb Bera remains in critical condition at a Kolkata hospital after sustaining multiple injuries during the hail of gunfire, and a third associate seated in the rear who miraculously escaped physical harm and is now serving as a protected eyewitness for the SIT.

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Since last night, the SIT has successfully recovered a white vehicle used to intercept Rath’s car and discovered it was fitted with cloned registration plates belonging to an resident in Siliguri. CCTV footage shows the vehicle conducting a "recce" of the area early on Wednesday.

Following a series of coordinated raids across North 24 Parganas this afternoon, the SIT has detained three individuals for interrogation regarding the logistics and housing of the gunmen.