Christian Leaders Seek Repeal Of Anti-Conversion Law, Demand Reservation Benefits | X - AngrySaffron

Bengaluru, Sep 15: A delegation of Christian community led by Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and sought repealing of the anti-conversion law and a separate 1% reservation for the community in Karnataka.

Christian delegation raises demands

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 was passed when the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government was in power. In June 2023, soon after coming to power, the Congress government had announced its plan to repeal the law, but has not moved on that.

The law prohibits conversion from one religion to another by `use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any of these means or by promise of marriage.' Forced conversions carry imprisonment of up to 3-5 years and a penalty of ₹25,000.

The anti-conversion law had irked minorities, especially Christians who feared they would be targeted. ``The delegation expressed its concerns regarding the provisions of the legislation and its implications for the Christian community, particularly with regard to the exercise of constitutional freedoms and the right to practice and propagate one's faith,'' according to a press release issued by the Archbishop's office.

Demand for separate quota

The delegation also asked Kharge to consider a 1% reservation for Christians under the Backward Classes category. ``The delegation highlighted the socio-economic challenges faced by sections of the Christian community and urged that appropriate measures be taken to ensure greater opportunities in education, employment and other areas of development,'' the release stated.

At present, Christians come under Category - 3B with a 5% reservation shared with five other communities and their subgroups, including the Lingayats. The delegation also urged Kharge to consider the nomination of a Christian representative to the Legislative Council. Currently, Congress' Ivan D'Souza is the lone Christian MLC.

Nomination of a suitable' Christian representative would provide the community with an appropriate platform to voice its concerns and contribute constructively to the legislative process,'' the delegation stated.

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Push for representation

Lastly, the delegation urged the Congress veteran to provide 'adequate and meaningful representation' to Christians on various government boards, corporations and other statutory bodies. Fair representation in such institutions would enable members of the community to participate more effectively in public administration and contribute to the development of the State,'' the delegation stated.

According to the delegation, Kharge gave a patient and attentive hearing and assured them that he would take up their issues with the government.