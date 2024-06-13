Chowna Mein Takes Aath As Deputy CM Of Arunachal Pradesh For 2nd Consecutive Term; Watch

Itanagar: Chowna Mein took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday for his second consecutive term.

Pema Khandu was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd.) administered the oath of office to the ministers. A total of 11 MLAs, including the Chief Minister and his deputy, took the oath of office today in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly.

#WATCH | Chowna Mein takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dUdtr5TO9B — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

Biyuram Wahge, Nyato Dukam, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Mama Natung, Dasanglu Pul, and Kento Jini are among 11 cabinet members who took the oath today.

About Swearing-In Ceremony Held At Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar

The swearing-in ceremony held at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, JO Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attend the swearing-in of Arunachal Pradesh CM-designate Pema Khandu. pic.twitter.com/MViCmJhVIs — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

Chowna Mein won unopposed from the Chowkham constituency after his opponent, Bayamso Kri of the Congress, withdrew his nomination.

Pema Khandu Becomes CM Of Arunachal Pradesh For The 3rd Time

Khandu became CM for the first time in 2016. He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term. Khandu and Chowna Mein were among the 10 candidates who won the elections unopposed.

#WATCH | Pema Khandu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/413tSLcgrY — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

Khandu met the governor on Wednesday after being elected the leader of the eighth Legislative Assembly of the State and staked a claim to form the government. The governor then invited him to form the government.

The BJP returned to power in the state for the third time in a row winning 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls.