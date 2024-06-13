 Pema Khandu Sworn In As Chief Minister Of Arunachal Pradesh For 3rd Consecutive Term; Watch
Khandu, 44, became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016. He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term.

Updated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Itanagar: BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term consecutive term on Thursday.

Swearing-In Ceremony Of Pema Khandu

The swearing-in ceremony held at DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

About Pema Khandu's Life As A Politician

Khandu, 44, became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016. He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term. Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) invited Khandu to form the government.

The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. BJP won ten seats unopposed in the state before the elections were held.

