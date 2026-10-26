Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal Stampede: CM Suvendu Adhikari To Make SIT Probe Report Public, Table It In Assembly | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had assured to place the report of reason of stampede in the Assembly so that everyone gets to know the actual reason.

“As soon as the SIT team gives us the report within three months, we will place it in the Assembly and also make it public. We wanted the sitting Justice as the head of the SIT but the Calcutta High Court has suggested a retired Justice. Let the probe continue,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari went to meet the family members of a victim who died in the stampede and the Chief Minister said that he is ready to become the guardians of the minor children who have lost their mother (Kalpana Jana) in the stampede at Chor Bagan Durga Puja.

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Speaking to the media, after meeting the family, Adhikari said that he had completed visits to the homes of all 17 people who lost their lives in the incident and arrangements of help had been made for the remaining two families in Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police personnels are under scanner of those who were on duty during the stampede.

According to police headquarter Lalbazar sources, those who were on duty at Chor Bagan during the untoward incident will be called for probe from Monday.