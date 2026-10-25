Chor Bagan Durga Idol Immersed After SIT Clearance, Silent Candle March Held For 19 Victims | X @SreyashiDey

Kolkata: After getting clearance of idol immersion from the SIT, with silent candle march, the idol of Goddess Durga of Chor Bagan puja went for immersion in presence of police on Saturday.

Videography was done while the idols of the Goddess were being taken out from the pandal without tampering the pandal.

With strict police vigil and without any ritual and ‘Sindur Khela’ the idols were immersed at the Nimtala ghat in north Kolkata.

Only one woman got permission from the police to smear vermilion on the Goddess’ feet.

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Residents of Chor Bagan and adjoining areas while holding silent candle march said that the march was to show tribute to those 19 people who had lost their lives in the stampede inside the puja pandal.

“This year no rituals of the immersion were done and also no dhaak and music is being played due to the accident that took place on Maha Saptami evening. We pray to the Goddess so that nothing untoward happens in the following year,” said a resident of Chor Bagan while holding the silent candle march.

Notably, the SIT had asked the puja committee to keep the pandal intact till the probe is being done.