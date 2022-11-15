e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChopped, headless body of a woman found in well in Uttar Pradesh

Chopped, headless body of a woman found in well in Uttar Pradesh

Police fished out the chopped hands and legs dumped into the well with the body while head was missing.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Chopped, headless body of a woman found in well in UP | File
Follow us on

Azamgarh: A body of a woman, with its limbs chopped off and head missing, was found inside a well on Durvasa-Gahaji Road in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

Police fished out the chopped hands and legs dumped into the well with the body while head was missing.

Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Anurag Arya said: "The identity of woman has not been ascertained so far. Efforts are being made to ascertain her identity after which details of age and her whereabouts would become clear."

Forensic experts and dog squads had also been called to the spot

Forensic experts and dog squads had also been called to the spot and senior officers are investigating the matter.

After recovering the mutilated body, other evidence is being collected from the spot.

According to reports, some locals noticed the body in a well about 150 metres away from Pashchim ka Pura village on Tuesday after which they alerted the police.

During initial investigation, only an undergarment was found on the body while legs and hands were also floating near it inside the well. The head was missing.

Read Also
WATCH: Video of Mumbai youth Aaftab, who chopped his girlfriend, sleeping peaceful in jail goes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

3 out of every 5 child brides went through teenage pregnancy: Report

3 out of every 5 child brides went through teenage pregnancy: Report

WATCH: West Bangal CM Mamata Banerjee stops and serves pakoda at road-side tea stall, video goes...

WATCH: West Bangal CM Mamata Banerjee stops and serves pakoda at road-side tea stall, video goes...

Chopped, headless body of a woman found in well in Uttar Pradesh

Chopped, headless body of a woman found in well in Uttar Pradesh

Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...

Why is 'fridge' trending on Twitter? Netizens find 'Love jihad' angle, sync controversial Tanishq...

Punjab: Man's body stuffed in suitcase found outside railway station in Jalandhar

Punjab: Man's body stuffed in suitcase found outside railway station in Jalandhar