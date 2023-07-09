Chirag Paswan Meets MoS Nityanand Rai Amid Talks Of Him Joining NDA, Says LJP Has Authorised Him To Take Call On Alliance

National President of Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan (right) met MoS Nityanand Rai on July 9 | Twitter

Amid talks of him joining the BJP led NDA, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan on Sunday (July 9) met MoS Nityanand Rai in Patna. Though both Paswan and Rai stopped short of making any big announcement on alliance, there were plenty of hints given by both leaders to confirm what political observers have been saying is a mere formalitiy- that LJP will join hands with BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections to take on the "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar.

Speaking after the meeting, Nityanand Rai called it a "meeting of brothers" and said that "good talks took place."

National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan, speaking to press after the meeting said that leaders of his party had given him the right to take a call on alliance. "Leaders today have authorised me to take any decision regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also state elections," said Paswan, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Chirag Paswan had quit NDA in 2020

Chirag Paswan in 2020 had quit the NDA after a public fallout with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Though Paswan quit NDA citing seat sharing issues and alleged that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had insulted his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, he kept expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on public platforms. Chirag's tacit support for the BJP had turned vocal in recent days as speculations are rife that Chirag is likely to get back in NDA and is likely to be given minister of state charge in the Modi cabinet reshuffle expected to take place soon.