BJP made you Bihar Chief Minister: Chirag Paswan's jibe as Nitish Kumar swears-in

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Monday "congratulated" Janta Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time in two decades. However, he also took a jibe at the veteran politician, saying he hopes Nitish Kumar continues to remain an "NDA Chief Minister".

Paswan, whose party had walked out of the NDA in Bihar and ran a fierce campaign against Nitish Kumar, vowing to oust him from power in the state, also congratulated the BJP on "making" him the Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar on becoming the Chief Minister again. I hope the government completes its term and you continue to remain an NDA chief minister," Paswan tweeted.