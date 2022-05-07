Chinmayananda Saraswati Birth Anniversary: Books by the Hindu spiritual leader you ought to read

Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati, who is commonly referred to as Swami Chinmayananda, was a Hindu spiritual leader and a teacher who inspired the formation of Chinmaya Mission.
He authored 95 publications including commentaries on the major Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita.
He was a visiting professor of Indian philosophy at several American and Asian universities.
Some of Swami Chinmayananda's best books are:
A Manual of Self Unfoldment: This book explores the fundamentals of Vedanta, the time-tested teaching from the spiritual tradition of India.
Meditation and Life: Meditation is a technique you learn to become one with yourself. This is what the focus of this book is.
Kindle Life: This book is an introduction to the study of Vedanta. Beginner's will like it and so will advanced students.
Kaivalya Upanishad: Upanishads are the philosophical portion of the Vedas.
ISAVASYA UPANISHAD: God in and as Everything: This book teaches you to see God in everything.
Bhaja Govindam: In this exquisite piece of poetry, Adi Sankaracharya indicates the goal of realization and describes the path to be taken.
The Holy Geeta: This book entails Swami Chinmayananda's commentary on the seven hundred and one verses of the Bhagavad Geeta.
The Art of Man Making: This book is compiled out of the short talks rendered by Swami Chinmayananda and should enlighten readers from all walks of life across the globe.
Kathopanishad (A Dialogue with Death): This is a unique Upanishad which starts with a story of a young boy who is ready to face the Lord of Death in his quest for truth to know what lies beyond death.
Art of Contemplation: This book teaches you how to quieten your mind and teaches you how to live stress-free.
Srimad Bhagawad Geeta: Srimad Bhagavad Gita is unique among the body of scriptural literature for the simple, practical and relevant style with which it presents the essence of the Hindu way of life.