Chinmayananda Saraswati Birth Anniversary: Best books by Hindu spiritual leader you ought to read

Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati, who is commonly referred to as Swami Chinmayananda, was a Hindu spiritual leader and a teacher who inspired the formation of Chinmaya Mission.

He authored 95 publications including commentaries on the major Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita.

He was a visiting professor of Indian philosophy at several American and Asian universities.

Some of Swami Chinmayananda's best books are: