Chinmayanand case: SC allows Shahjahanpur law student, brother to take admission in another University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the law student, who made sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, to take admission in another University.

A bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi gave the order after the Uttar Pradesh government said that it has made all arrangements to shift the LLM girl and her brother to another college, assuring that hostel accommodation will also be provided to them in the campus.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for the UP government, submitted that if the court will pass direction then it will be easy for the two students to take admission as the process is complete in most of the colleges.

The court then urged the Bar Council of India to pass appropriate direction in this regard. The court disposed off the matter saying that suo motu cognisance was taken to trace the missing girl.

"Now that she has been traced, we don't intend to do much. State has also offered to help to transfer them to other college to continue studies," the bench said adding that they do not want to expand the scope of the petition now.