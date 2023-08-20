'Chinese Have Encroached On Grazing Lands, PM Modi Says No Territory Lost': Rahul Gandhi In Ladakh (Watch) |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commemorated his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary against the serene backdrop of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Sunday morning.

Raising Concerns and Addressing Local Issues

Rahul Gandhi engaged with the media during his visit and highlighted a series of issues that have come to his attention. A significant concern he discussed was the ongoing land dispute with China. Despite conflicting narratives, he firmly asserted that the Chinese military had encroached upon the region and displaced the local grazing land.

Contrary to the Prime Minister's claims that no territory was lost, Rahul Gandhi challenged this statement, stating that the truth was evident to the people present in the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress leader emphasized the numerous grievances expressed by the people of Ladakh. Dissatisfaction with their current status and a demand for proper representation were key issues. Additionally, unemployment emerged as a pressing concern within the region.

Rahul Gandhi stressed that the state's administration should be guided by the voice of the people rather than solely being managed by bureaucratic mechanisms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Leh Ladakh

Rahul Gandhi commenced his visit to Leh, the capital of Ladakh, on Thursday, intending to stay for two days. However, he subsequently decided to extend his tour until August 25. This visit holds significance as it marks his first trip to Ladakh since the reorganization of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

Engaging with the Local Community

During his stay, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the youth in Leh on Friday. He also planned to attend a football match in the area, reflecting his own history as a college football player. Additionally, he is slated to participate in the meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil, a 30-member council responsible for local governance. The LAHDC-Kargil elections are scheduled for September 10, and the Congress, along with the National Conference, has formed a pre-poll alliance to contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)