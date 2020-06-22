Chinese commanding officer killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army, says report

On Monday, June 15, there was a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh that saw 20 Indian Army soldiers killed and others injured. The Army had said that there had been casualties on both sides, with Indian intercepts stating that 43 people had been injured or killed on the Chinese side.

China however had not revealed details about the casualties incurred during the clash.

Now, a week later, reports suggest that a Chinese commanding officer had been killed in the clash, alongside others. An NDTV report quoted sources to say that this had been revealed by China during military talking with India last week. It must be mentioned however, that there are still no concrete details available about the number of casualties on the Chinese side, or indeed who they might be.