Chinese commanding officer killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army, says report

On Monday, June 15, there was a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh that saw 20 Indian Army soldiers killed and others injured. The Army had said that there had been casualties on both sides, with Indian intercepts stating that 43 people had been injured or killed on the Chinese side.
China however had not revealed details about the casualties incurred during the clash.
Now, a week later, reports suggest that a Chinese commanding officer had been killed in the clash, alongside others. An NDTV report quoted sources to say that this had been revealed by China during military talking with India last week. It must be mentioned however, that there are still no concrete details available about the number of casualties on the Chinese side, or indeed who they might be.
The Galwan Valley clash had shocked people for both its violent nature and for the suddenness of the attack. If you recall, India had been in the midst of de-escalation talks with China at the time. Reports had suggested that the attack had been carried out using metal rods wrapped in barbed wire and other suck weapons. There was no gunfire.
Soon after the incident, the MEA had said that the violent altercation had happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. Officials had said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.
