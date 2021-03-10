'China has not yet withdrawn...': Amid disengagement efforts, top US commander strikes cautionary note

The top American commander in the Indo-Pacific region says that China is yet to withdraw from several forward positions that it seized during clashes with India at the Ladakh border last year. Admiral Philip S. Davidson the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command contents that China's actions has "opened India's eyes to what cooperative effort with others might mean for their own defensive needs".

For nearly a year now, India and China have been locked in an ongoing border clash in Ladakh. And while the two nations are now making a concerted effort to broker peace, it remains a bone of contention for Opposition leaders and critics of the Narendra Modi-led government.

According to recent reports, troops have withdrawn from some areas including the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region. But even Even as India and China work to withdraw troops from other parts of their shared border in Ladakh, problems persist. Indeed reports quoted Army chief General MM Naravane as stating recently that there was "still a long way to go" before de-escalation of conflict in the theatre and eventual de-induction of rival soldiers can be achieved through talks.

Over the last two weeks there have also been contentions that China is somewhat reluctant to withdraw. A recent India Today report cited night time satellite images to say that there has been Chinese buildup near the LAC over the last few months at the Tianwendian post north of the Depsang Plains. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also struck a censuring note, contending that "Chinese troops have not withdrawn from anywhere in PLA occupied Ladakh territory".

Now, Davidson's remarks appear to support this perception. According to him, China "has not yet withdrawn from several forward positions it seized following the initial clash".