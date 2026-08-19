China Did Not Capture Arunachal Village, But Some Areas Have Unclear Demarcation: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has dismissed claims that China has recently captured an Indian village in Arunachal Pradesh, while acknowledging that the absence of clear demarcation in certain areas has contributed to competing territorial claims along the border.

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Speaking to news agency IANS, Rijiju said there was “confusion” in some areas as both Indian villagers and people living on the Chinese side claim the territory extends further into the other side. He said the situation should not be described as China having entered 60 km inside Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju said a settlement-like structure constructed by China near Longju was located in an area that had been occupied by Chinese forces in 1959, following which they consolidated their presence there in 1962. He said India also has a post at the border point, while movement between the two countries in the area has remained closed since the 1962 war.

However, he acknowledged that Chinese military activity on high ridges in the region has increased and said concerns raised by local villagers over such activity were legitimate and should be taken seriously.

Rijiju also criticised what he called misinformation about Chinese incursions, alleging that unrelated photographs from Bangladesh and other places had been used to support claims of a 60-km Chinese penetration into Arunachal Pradesh.