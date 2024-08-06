Chilling Video: Youth Making Reel While Bathing Falls 105-Ft Down From Menal Waterfall In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

X

In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life after falling from a famous waterfall in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, on Monday.

According to reports, the young man had come to the waterfall with his friend for a picnic. While taking selfies during a bath, he slipped and fell 105 feet from the Menal waterfall located in Begu.

As he was swept away by the strong current, he grabbed a chain and tried to hold onto it. Meanwhile, his friend called for help, and a few locals rushed to the scene. However, unfortunately, after a few minutes, his grip on the chain slipped, and he fell.

The youth has been identified as 26-year-old Kanhaiyalal Bairwa, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Bhilwara district. He had come to the waterfall with his friend Akshit Dhobi, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Bhilwara.

After receiving the information, a team of police and administrative officials reached the spot.

Local divers and civil defence teams are currently searching for Kanhaiyalal’s body.

Kanhaiyalal worked as a craftsman in Bhilwara. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred; many people have lost their lives while making reels recently, as seen in videos on social media.

Heavy showers trigger flood-like situation in Rajasthan

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pali, and Jodhpur districts over the last 24 hours, leading to flood-like conditions in some areas, officials said on Tuesday.

Disaster management teams, equipped with mud pumps and tankers, have been deployed in the affected areas to remove water and assist residents, the officials reported.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Mohangarh and Bhaniyana in Jaisalmer district recorded 260 mm and 206 mm of rainfall, respectively, by 8:30 a.m.

During the same period, Pali recorded 257 mm, and Dechu in Jodhpur district recorded 246 mm of rain, the weather office said. Other areas within these districts also experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Jaisalmer Collector Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Choudhary conducted field visits in the rain-hit areas and assessed the situation. Singh mentioned that there is waterlogging in some places, and civil defense, SDRF, and police teams will be deployed to provide assistance.

The Met Centre has issued a warning of heavy rain in several parts of the state, particularly in western Rajasthan, over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, North Western Railway has canceled two trains, partially canceled three trains, and altered the routes of two trains due to rainwater on the tracks in the Marwar-Khara Beethadi and Phalodi-Malar sections under the Jodhpur division. The Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Express has been canceled for Tuesday, and the Sabarmati-Jodhpur special train for August 7, officials said.