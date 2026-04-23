Chilling Video! Youth Dies After Touching Overhead Wire On Train Roof In Darbhanga

A disturbing video from Darbhanga has gone viral on social media, showing a youth losing his life after climbing onto the roof of a moving freight train and coming into contact with an overhead electric wire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the incident occurred in Bihar when the unidentified youth was seen standing on top of a freight train coach as bystanders urged him to get down. Ignoring repeated warnings, he began walking along the roof of the coach while dangerously placing his hand close to the overhead electric line.

Moments later, the youth touched the high-voltage wire, triggering a massive spark and explosion-like flash. The horrifying scene left bystanders screaming in shock as the youth collapsed instantly on the train after the electric discharge.

Officials said the identity of the youth has not yet been established. Preliminary reports suggest that he died on the spot due to severe electrocution.

The video has since circulated widely online, drawing strong reactions from social media users. Many netizens expressed shock over the tragic incident, while some speculated that the youth may have been mentally unstable. However, authorities have not confirmed any such claims.