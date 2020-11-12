Children's Day 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to send your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook on Pandit Nehru's birthday

Children’s Day is celebrated in India on the 14th of November as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister. Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’, is believed to have been a much-revered figure among children.

On this occasion, here are 10 quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones:

1. Do not educate children to be rich, educate them to be happy. When they grow up, they will know the value of things and not just the price. Happy Children's Day

2. “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” ― Albert Einstein

3. We may be your teachers but we also have a lot more things to learn from you, especially, how to laugh with all your hearts. Happy children’s day!

4. Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. "

― Jawaharlal Nehru.

5. “Grown-ups never understand anything by themselves, and it is tiresome for children to be always and forever explaining things to them”

― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

6. Children are the future of our nation. Let's join our hands together for their welfare, for better education and a happy life. Wishing all the kids a very happy children's day.

7. The soul is healed by being with children.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

8. Every child has a beautiful world within themselves. Let’s celebrate it today. Let’s try to understand our children better. Happy Children’s Day.

9. “Grown-up people do not know that a child can give exceedingly good advice even in the most difficult case.” ― Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Idiot

10. “A wise parent humours the desire for independent action, so as to become the friend and advisor when his absolute rule shall cease.”

― Elizabeth Gaskell, North and South

