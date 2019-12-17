Children re-enact Babri demolition at RSS school in Karnataka as Kiran Bedi, Ministers watch

Bengaluru: Cases have been booked against five people today under charges of hurting religious sentiments for motivating children to enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid in a school run by RSS strongman Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka.

Cases have been booked against Bhat, the school principal and three teachers.

The children of the school were made to perform chain of events leading to the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Hindus to construct the Ram temple at controversial Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

But what has come as an embarrassment for the ruling BJP in Karnataka is that the event was attended by Kiran Bedi, the Governor of Puducherry, and Union Minister Sadananda Gowda.

Bedi tweeted pictures of the event in general, but did not include the demolition part.

Many on social media however have criticised her since the videos surfaced for attending such an event.