Children in Rajasthan government schools to get milk twice a week

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has implemented former CM Vasundhara Raje’s scheme of providing milk to school students in the mid-day meal scheme. Under the scheme, the milk will be served two days a week to school children.

The scheme to provide milk will be called Mukhymantri Bal Gopal Yojna under which over 69 lakh students of government schools and Mdarsas will be benefited.

"150 ML of milk will be provided to the students of class 1st to 5th and 200ML o milk to the students of class 6th to 8th. The scheme will not only boost the nutritional level of students but will help to increase the enrollment in the schools," said Pawan Goyal, the additional chief secretary of the Education Department.

The scheme was first implemented in the BJP government by the then-state chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Under the scheme, the students used to get milk every day. The scheme was taken back by Gehlot due to financial constraints and is now implemented with some changes.

Saturdays will be 'No Bag Day'.

Besides this, the education department has also implemented the 'No Bag Day on Saturdays,' scheme in government schools of Rajasthan.

Although this initiative was announced by CM Ashok Gehlot two years ago in 2020, it could not be implemented for two years due to Covid-19.

Under the scheme, there will be no studies on Saturdays, and students will participate in co-curricular activities.

All the important days and festivals will be observed on Saturdays. Besides this, the adolescent girls will be given self-defence and cyber security training.