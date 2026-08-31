'Chief Minister For Everyone': Suvendu Adhikari Announces Development Projects In Nandigram | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced several developmental projects in Nandigram.

Inaugurating several projects on health, infrastructure, and connectivity and specifically mentioning minority-dominated villages such as Mohammadpur, Shamsabad and Kendamari, Adhikari made it clear that he is aware that he didn’t get a single vote from the minority areas.

Today, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari launched and announced several important initiatives for the development of Nandigram.



From roads, government bus services, housing, healthcare and education to agriculture and social security, the Hon’ble Chief Minister… pic.twitter.com/gysSzk7ndW — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) August 31, 2026

Adhikari highlights development works

“Even if you didn’t vote for me, I am Chief Minister for everyone. Today, take the money home and rejoice and also make sure to take the Ayushman Bharat card as well. In Nandigram block 1 and 2 there are approximately 30,000 migrant workers. Many of them did not vote for me. Now, you will be able to avail free medical treatment of up to Rs five lakh across the country,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also slammed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly playing ‘vendetta politics’ after her defeat from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Claims on welfare schemes

Adhikari also highlighted that 67,000 women got money under ‘Annapurna Yojana’ in August.

Recalling the land agitation in Nandigram, the West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned that he personally had secured the death certificates of seven martyrs held up during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s tenure through the High Court.

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Appeal for electoral support

Adhikari had also appealed for a higher margin of votes in the Nandigram Assembly seat bypoll.

“Last time you made me win by 82,000 votes. I want more votes than the Falta bypoll in Nandigram,” added Adhikari.